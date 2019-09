Thursday, September 12: Plenty of sunshine today with slight possibilities for showers tonight.

Tonight low temperatures range 70-72 degrees.

Chances for shower increase for tomorrow, Friday, September 13th. Isolated rain shower and thunderstorms will be in our skies in the afternoon hours into the early evening.

We should not expect a big washout for tomorrow’s big football game.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

— Follow me on Facebook: http://wwww.Fcaebook.com/HildaEstevezWX