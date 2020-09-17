Thursday, September 17, 2020: Small chance for rain/storms through the day with nice temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the lower to middle 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Better chances for activity will be seen in the Heartland. Severe weather is not likely, however lighting and the occasional heavy downpour will be a concern. It will be dry and quiet overnight.

Friday through the weekend looks real nice and quiet. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light. Drier air will filter in especially during the weekend. As a result, expect some crisp mornings. Lows will fall into the 50’s.

This pleasant fall-like weather stays in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 7:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday