Thursday, September 2, 2021: Another hot and humid day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will return today. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel more like it is around 100°. A few more clouds will be seen over the western Big Country. An isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out in those areas. There will be a slight breeze out of the south southeast.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a south southeast breeze around 10 MPH.

Above average temperatures along with dry weather will hold on through Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 90’s along with lots of sun.

A weak cold front is now expected to move into the Big Country on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms.

Slightly better chances of showers and storms will be seen on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 90’s with partly sunny skies.

The forecast will then heat back up as we head into the middle part of next week. A small chance for rain will also hold on through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: W > E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday