Thursday, September 23, 2021: Seasonable temperatures with light winds and plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s. After a clear start, a few clouds will build in this afternoon. It will become mostly sunny, and it will stay dry. Expect a light south wind.

Overnight, it will become partly clear as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 50’s. South winds will stay light.

Friday and Saturday will see partly sunny skies with a continuation of light south winds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Sunday will warm into the low 90’s and see a few more rays of sun.

Rain chances will move in next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 59° S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday