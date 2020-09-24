Thursday, September 24, 2020: Warm and pleasant day today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a few AM clouds and possible dense fog, the afternoon looks real nice. Expect high temperatures in the middle 80’s under sunny skies. The winds will be light. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60° under clear skies.

Expect a warm-up for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s on both days. The forecast will stay dry and quiet.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday as a cooler air mass approaches our area. Expect a cold front to push through Sunday evening into Sunday night. This will give our area a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland.

Models differ for the Monday into Wednesday time-frame. The ECMWF presents a cooler and drier solution for Monday through Wednesday. The GFS shows a warmer and wetter solution for this time-frame.

For now I am keeping slight chances for rain and storms in the forecast for Monday through Tuesday night. Another shot of cooler air should be expected for Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Patchy Fog. Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday