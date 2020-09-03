Thursday, September 3, 2020: Seasonable temperatures return today with isolated rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will return to seasonable today. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90’s. It will be humid. Most of us will be sunny and dry. The far SE Big Country and Heartland have a chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Those areas will be partly sunny and will feature slightly cooler temperatures.

Friday and Saturday will see a continuation of rain and thunderstorm chances. Chances will not be as good as earlier this week. High temperatures will be near 90°.

Sunday and Monday looks to be dry with highs in the middle 90’s.

Rain and storm chances will return on Tuesday. Models are showing the potential for a strong cold front Tuesday evening. This may cause a significant cool-down for Wednesday. Wednesday AM temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 50’s. High’s look to be in the 70’s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM 50% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S > NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday