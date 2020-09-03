Thursday, September 3: Slight rain chances for Friday

Over the next several days and through the weekend we will begin to see a warmer forecast with drying out across the region. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the 30% chance of a lingering shower. The high this afternoon will be up around 91 degrees and the winds will stay light out of the northeast at around 5 mph. For your Thursday evening we will see a 30% chance of a stray shower mainly before 9pm. Skies will remain generally mostly clear and the overnight low will be 70 degrees. The winds will be light out of the east at around 5 mph.