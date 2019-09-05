Thursday, September 5, 2019: Hot, dry, sunny, and quiet weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures will continue to be unseasonably hot this afternoon, and the dew points will remain low. High temperatures today will a few degrees warmer than yesterday as the upper level high strengthens slightly. The upper level high pressure system will have a firm grip on west central Texas today. This feature will keep us dry due to lack of upper level support.

A 850 hpa thermal ridge will strengthen today as well. This will drive high temperatures to near 100° through the end of the work week.

The upper level trough shows some signs of weakening over the weekend. Moisture will also be advected into our area from the southeast. This will raise dew point ever so slightly. The weekend forecast looks to stay dry and hot at this point.

As we head into next week, the upper level pattern becomes more southwesterly. The southwest flow inherently causes upper level divergence which will support surface instability. This feature will increase cloud cover and give us the possibility of rain activity. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a conditional slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 7:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday