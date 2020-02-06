Breaking News
Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Area DPS Offices Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Mission of Miracles Food Pantry Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Office of Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hillcrest Church of Christ Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center St. John's Episcopal School Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Abilene Texas Oncology Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater University Church of Christ Wallace Senior Center Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Current temperatures are very cold. Lows this morning will bottom out in the middle teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits. As a result of these cold temperatures expect all the slush and leftover wintry precipitation on the roads to refreeze. This will cause numerous slick areas.

Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing through the late morning hours. Expect travel issues through the morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the middle 40’s under sunny skies.

After this chilly day today, we will get into a warmer trend as quiet weather settles in. Expect high’s on Sunday to warm into the low 70’s.

A cold front ahead of the next upper level system will push through Monday AM. This will cause temperatures to return to a more seasonable. There will be a slight chance for rain and storms on Monday as well.

Better chances for rain will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 45° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 19° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: WNW 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 57° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 6:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

