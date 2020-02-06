Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Current temperatures are very cold. Lows this morning will bottom out in the middle teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits. As a result of these cold temperatures expect all the slush and leftover wintry precipitation on the roads to refreeze. This will cause numerous slick areas.
Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing through the late morning hours. Expect travel issues through the morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the middle 40’s under sunny skies.
After this chilly day today, we will get into a warmer trend as quiet weather settles in. Expect high’s on Sunday to warm into the low 70’s.
A cold front ahead of the next upper level system will push through Monday AM. This will cause temperatures to return to a more seasonable. There will be a slight chance for rain and storms on Monday as well.
Better chances for rain will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 45° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 19° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: WNW 0-5 MPH
Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH
Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Cloudy. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 57° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 59°
Average Low Temperature: 35°
Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.
Sunset: 6:16 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday