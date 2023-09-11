BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It seems like that time has come for us in the Big Country – cooler weather. Highs this week will be back in the 80’s for the area, plus rain chances will be possible every day.

The long-awaited cold front is expected to move through the area Monday night into the early morning hours. Temperatures are expected to drop from the low to mid 90’s on Monday into the upper 70’s and low 80’s by Tuesday.

However, before we get to the cooler conditions, we must deal with the heat for one more day. Thanks to the strong frontal boundary heading this way, and the warm conditions we currently have, there is a good risk for severe weather Monday evening and throughout the night.

Most of the Big Country is under a slight risk for strong to severe storms late Monday evening the night. The far eastern areas are under a marginal risk. Storms are expected to move into the area from the northwest around 7-8pm and continue to push southeast overnight.

The main hazards are damaging winds over 60 miles per hour, hail up to tennis ball size and dangerous cloud-to-ground lighting. The risk for tornadoes is low, but the stronger storms will have the potential to produce an isolated tornado.

Flash flooding will also be an issue as very heavy rainfall is expected. We are under a slight risk for excessive rainfall Monday night into early Tuesday in some areas. Flooded roadways are harder to spot at night so remember to ‘turn around don’t drown’.

Storm potential is expected to decline behind the cold front tomorrow, as there is no risk for severe weather at this time. Rain chances will still be at least 50 percent each day through Friday as a secondary front move into the area later this week, which will cool us down a bit more.

Temperatures this week behind the front will be the coolest they have been since the spring season back in late April. Highs this week will range from the low to mid 80s. The hottest day this week is expected to be on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

The nighttime and early mornings will give you fall vibes as lows this week will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. It is time to start bringing out the fall clothes from the closets as cooler weather is finally here.

Be sure to have a way to get updates for tonight’s severe weather event. BCH meteorologists will be monitoring everything as storms begin to head into the Big Country.