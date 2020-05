We are going to have a very hot Tuesday as temperatures will soar up to the triple digit mark with lots of heat in place across the Big Country. For the rest of today look for generally sunny skies and hot temps with an afternoon high up near 100 degrees. The winds will be very light from the south southeast at around 5 mph. For this evening we will expect a few passing clouds and an overnight low right around 67 degrees. The winds will be from the east at around 5-15 mph.