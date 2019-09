More Of The Same…Hot & Dry

We have some tropical moisture that will bring with it some rain chances to the southeastern portion of the viewing area with more widespread shower activity possible by Thursday for the entire area. In the meantime for today we will see lots of sun and the temperature up around 94 degrees with a calm wind. Then for tonight we will see just a passing cloud or two with mild conditions and an overnight low of 72. The winds will stay light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.