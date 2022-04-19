FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will win out today as cloud cover winds out. There may be a little clearing around noon, however cloud cover will increase this afternoon and bring chances of showers of storms. Most areas across the Big Country have a 40% chance of storms. Chances will be a little less for the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. The best chance for activity looks to be from 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening for the Western and Central Big Country. Severe weather is not likely, but a there is the potential for a few storms to be strong and approach severe levels. This is mainly for the NW Big Country. Small hail, strong winds, and dangerous lightning are the main hazards. There will be a steady gusty south wind through the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will pick up a little tonight.

Hot temperatures return mid-week. Highs on Wednesday will soar all the way into the middle to upper 90’s. There will be a gusty southwest wind under a sunny sky. With dry air in place, fire weather will be a concern.

Chances of thunderstorms will return Thursday evening. It will stay hot as well. Highs will reach the middle 90’s with gusty south winds.

Friday looks to be dry as temperatures cool a little. Highs will reach the upper 80’s with partly sunny skies. That is still around 10 degrees above average.

Chances of rain and storms will return Saturday, however they will really ramp up Sunday as a cold front moves through. It is still to far out to get a good read on coverage, timing, and strength. Severe weather will be a possibility.

As we head into next week, it is looking a lot cooler. High temperatures on Monday should only be in the upper 60’s or lower 70’s with a chance of showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds. Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S > N 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NE 15-25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 8:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday