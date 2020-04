FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will decrease throughout the afternoon. Cloud cover will hang on a little longer in the northern Big Country. A frontal boundary will be draped across our area, just to north of I-20, today. The air to the north of the boundary will be moist and mild. Air to the south of the front will be dry and warmer. High temperatures will range from the upper 70’s to the upper 80’s. The winds will be light and generally out of the east southeast.