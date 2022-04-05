FORECAST SUMMARY:

Morning fog and cloud cover will quickly clear out as the winds turn to the west. Gusty west winds will usher in very dry air. Expect relative humidity values in the single digits. The combination of the dry air and the winds will give us elevated to critical fire weather. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening for most of the Big Country and some of the Heartland. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90’s under sunny skies.

The winds will settle briefly after sunset before picking up behind an overnight cold front. The front will be dry, however it will usher in strong north winds and cooler temperatures. Expect low temperatures to fall into the low 50’s.

Highs on Wednesday will return to below average. Most areas will warm to near 70° with gusty north winds and lots of sun. Fire weather will stay in the forecast.

Slightly below average temperatures will continue through Friday. Highs will be in the low to middle 70’s with gusty north to northwest winds. Expect morning lows to be in the 40’s.

The weekend will see above average temperatures return as the winds turn to the south. It will be windy and dry. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* AM Clouds/fog. Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday