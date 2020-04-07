Tuesday, April 7, 2020: Warm, partly sunny, and a little breezy today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Warm and dry weather will settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures today will be in the middle to upper 80’s under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will give us a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will only reach the middle 60’s.

Friday will be a mild day with the chance for rain and thunderstorms continuing.

The weekend will be in the low 70’s. Saturday has a good chance for rain and thunderstorms, while Easter Sunday looks to be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 8:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday