(CBSN) — Americans across the country can take a welcome break from coronavirus confinement as a super "pink moon" rises in the sky Tuesday night. It will be the largest supermoon of 2020, according to EarthSky.

This full moon coincides with the lunar perigee – the moon's closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, which gives it the appearance of being bigger. When it becomes a full moon at 10:35 p.m. ET Tuesday, it will be just 221,851 miles away from Earth.