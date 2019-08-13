Tuesday, August 13, 2019: Another very hot day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A 850 hpa thermal ridge will set up over west Texas today. Compressional heating ahead of a cold front may also play an part in leading to very hot temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures as high as 105° and heat indices as high as 108° will be observed. The Heat Advisory issued by the NWS will continue through 7:00 P.M. this evening for southern and eastern portions of the forecast area.

A shortwave trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will deepen Tuesday afternoon as it shifts west to east across the Texas panhandle and Oklahoma. This will cause a cold front to approach our area from the north and put us in a easterly flow at the surface. This will give us the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening through Thursday. The cold front will make its way through the Big Country this evening into early tomorrow morning before retreating back to the north on Wednesday. Best chance for rain and thunderstorms looks to be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. An Isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. This feature will also cause high temperatures to fall to the middle 90’s through Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, upper level ridging will increase. The ridge will be the dominant weather maker for the weekend. As such, triple digit heat will return along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* for southern and eastern portions of the forecast area. High temperatures as high as 105°. Heat indices as high as 108°. Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 > SE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday