Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Another seasonable and mainly dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Expect high’s in the middle to upper 90’s. Cloud cover will increase slightly during the afternoon as a weak cold front pushes into our area from the NE. Very little rain if any will be seen in our area. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and non-severe storms for areas south of I-20 during the afternoon and continuing through the early evening. Most, if not all of us, will stay dry. Cloud cover will then taper off in the evening. Overnight, looks nice! Temperatures will dip into the 60’s along with a light east wind.

Wednesday through Friday look to be mainly dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 90’s by Friday. Some models are indicating the potential for showers and thunderstorms Friday night. This will be monitored. For now, I am just going with a 20% chance for NE areas.

Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as dry weather settles in. Expect highs near 100° under sunny skies for both days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. (South of I-20) High Temperature: 95° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 8:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday