FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hundred degree heat will return today. Expect most areas to see high temperatures range from 102° to 104°. These temperatures are just shy of HEAT ADVISORY criteria. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety as it will feel a little humid. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky.

Temperatures will stay warm tonight. Most areas will see lows around 80°. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. The humidity will also increase a little. High temperatures will be around 104°. A HEAT ADVISORY may need to be issued. Temperatures this hot will increase the risk of heat related illness. A breezy south wind on Wednesday will settle down for Thursday.

Friday will see temperatures cool a couple of degrees as cloud cover increases. Most areas will see highs around 102° with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. There will be a light south breeze.

Saturday will see another very small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The winds will increase a little out of the south. Temperatures will top out around 100° with partly to mostly sunny skies. The forecast for Sunday looks completely dry. It will stay breezy with highs a couple of degrees above average.

Monday will see cloud cover increase. There will be a light south wind under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should top out just shy of the 100° mark. An isolated rain shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday