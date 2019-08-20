Tuesday, August 20, 2019: Hot and sunny weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very hot temperatures will continue this week. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for most of the forecast area until 9:00 P.M. this evening for Knox County. Heat indices will be up around 105°. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool! Otherwise today will be very sunny.

A upper level ridge will be the dominate weather maker for the work week. As such, the forecast will be mainly dry with hot temperatures prevailing.

As we head into the weekend, some computer models forecast upper level disturbances moving through the area. This will give our area the chance for some showers and thunderstorms and cause cooler temperatures. However, some computer models runs show the ridge remaining strong. This will cause a continuation of hot and dry weather. Confidence being low for the weekend introducing a slight chance (20%) for rain showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. Heat index: 105° High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday