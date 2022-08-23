FORECAST SUMMARY:

This morning was a cool, but muggy, start for Tuesday areawide. While dew points will fall throughout the afternoon, we will still keep them in the lower 60s, which will make things still feel a bit sticky.

Temperatures today look to hang around the 80s again for the majority of the area. A few places could dip into the 90s, but all of us should stay below average. Below average temperatures will continue to be our trend through the rest of the week with winds staying very light.

The good news – we have a rain chance almost each day this week. The not so great news – the chances are very small. If we see shower formation, they will be very isolated in nature. Wednesday looks to be our best shot at rain with only at 20% chance.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 96°

Monday: Partly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 96°