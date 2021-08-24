Tuesday, August 24, 2021: Hot temperatures return with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like weather will continue today. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 90’s to near 100° under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind.

Overnight, a few high clouds will move in from the west. It will be mostly clear and dry. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s. South winds will stay light.

Wednesday and Thursday will be similar. Both days will be hot, sunny, and dry.

A few more clouds will move in for Friday. It will stay mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s. The wind will be light.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 90’s along with mostly sunny skies. It will be humid. There will be a 10% chances of showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening. Most likely everyone will stay dry.

A tropical disturbance currently is churning just to the north of Venezuela. This is forecast to enter the gulf this weekend and may increase rain chances for the Big Country and Heartland early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday