Tuesday, August 27, 2019: Cooler temps and a chance for rain and storms Tue.-Wed.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will work it’s way into the Big Country this afternoon. This will give us a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s. It will be muggy with heat indices in the triple digits this afternoon. However, if your area gets rain that will help keep things a little cooler. A few heavy downpours with the possibility of a strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will shift south as the day turns to night. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase overnight into Wednesday morning. A 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms also exists on Wednesday for the southern half of the forecast area. Wednesday will see temperatures topping out in the low 90′ as clouds will increase as the cold front continues to drag south.

After the possibility of a few leftover showers Thursday morning things will turn hot and mostly dry. The upper level ridge axis will settle over the Arizona and New Mexico region. This will put us in a northwesterly flow aloft and keep high’s out of the triple digits. High’s on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 90’s. A few disturbances are forecast to pass over the area giving us a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms during this time frame.

Over the weekend another cold front may effect our weather. Confidence isn’t great due to it being 5 days out. So, at this point introducing a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms is appropriate with highs in the low to middle 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Partly sunny. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-15 > E 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NE 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:10 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday