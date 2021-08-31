Tuesday, August 31, 2021: Hot and humid today with isolated showers/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon and continue through around sundown. Severe storms are not expected, however brief heavy showers and lightning will be concerns. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Wednesday will be a very similar day to Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms during the afternoon and early evening.

Dry and seasonable weather will then settle in through the rest of the work week.

Weekend temperatures will be a little bit above average. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 8:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday