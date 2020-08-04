Tuesday, August 4, 2020: Summer-like weather returns today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like heat will return today. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a light SSE wind under mostly sunny skies. The forecast will be dry.

The death ridge will expand east into our area by Wednesday night. This will allow triple digit heat and dry weather to settle in for the long haul. Expect this trend to continue through the upcoming weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 10 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday