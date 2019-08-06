Tuesday, August 6, 2019: Very hot weather settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level will ridge is slowly moving across the southwest United States today. Most of our region is under the influence of this ridge, however the ridging in far eastern areas is not that strong. We are still in a week north northwest flow aloft. Weak vorticity indicated by the GFS in the upper level of the atmosphere will give us 10% chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in southeastern areas of the forecast area. A 850 hpa ridge off to the west will also move to the east slightly. This will cause temperatures to rise into triple digits. Heat indices will be around 105°. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool!

The upper level ridge will engulf our area by tomorrow which will bring an end to any rain chances for the time being. The upper level ridge will be the dominate weather feature though next Monday. As a result, triple digit heat will settle in across the area and dew points will fall down to the low 60’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms (southeastern areas). Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: ESE 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday