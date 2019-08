Abilene made it to 100° yesterday afternoon, marking the start of a triple-digit heat wave that will continue into next week. Highs this afternoon will once again climb to around the century mark with mostly sunny skies. A very isolated shower chance cannot be ruled out mainly in the northern and eastern Big Country after noon.

Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 100s through the rest of this week and into the weekend, likely seeing our hottest temperatures of the year by Saturday afternoon. No relief from the heat is even in sight as we continue into the beginning of next week, so make sure you are finding ways to beat the heat, and checking on the elderly, pets and children.