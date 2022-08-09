FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will feature a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected, however strong gusty winds, occasional lightning, and heavy downpours are all possible. The best chance for activity is for areas along and north of I-20 during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s with increasing clouds. There will be a light southeast wind.

It looks to be mainly dry during the overnight with partly clear skies. That being said, an isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Southeast winds will stay light as temperatures fall into the upper 70’s.

Rain and storms become likely on Wednesday. Severe storms are not likely, however strong gusty winds, occasional lightning, and locally heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90’s with light and variable winds. It will feel humid.

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will decrease on Thursday. The chance of activity will still be there. Right now, I am just going with a 20% chance. Temperatures will increase into the upper 90’s with partly sunny skies.

A brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out Friday and Saturday. The forecast will most likely stay dry. There will be a light ESE to SE wind.

Temperatures will increase this weekend as dry weather settles back in. Sunday will see highs return to the triple digits.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Increasing clouds. Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: E 5-10 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday