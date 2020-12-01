Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Mild and windy today with an overnight cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will see a return of mild weather. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. A few morning clouds will taper off during the afternoon. It will be windy. SSW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, a cold front will begin to move through our area. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s. A few low lying areas will be near freezing. There will be a breezy WNW wind.

The aforementioned cold front will have cleared most of our area by the mid to late morning on Wednesday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40’s. The forecast will stay dry.

After a cold Thursday morning, afternoon highs will only reach the middle 40’s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

A warming trend will be seen through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will stay cool.

Sunday and Monday will see high temperatures in the low 60’s. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: WNW 5-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNW 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday