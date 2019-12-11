Tuesday, December 10: Patchy fog and freezing fog possible overnight

(KSAN) - The full moon of December, called the Full Cold Moon, will arrive this week just before midnight CST on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and as it rises it will be joined in the sky by the planets Venus and Saturn, which will be close together after reaching a conjunction on Dec. 11.

The moon will be passing through the constellation Taurus, our planet’s satellite will rise around 3:18 pm. on Dec. 11. The sun sets about 10 minutes later, and observers looking west will see Saturn and Venus in the sky together only a few degrees apart, and Jupiter will be visible as well, though it is difficult to see as it will be just a degree above the horizon by 5 p.m. local time.