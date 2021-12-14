Tuesday, December 14, 2021: Warm and breezy today with a few clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will warm into the middle to upper 70’s as the morning low level stratus clouds clear. Cloud cover will hang on a bit longer in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. As a result, it will be a few degrees cooler. High level cirrus clouds will move in from the west this afternoon. It will be a partly sunny day with a breezy south southwest wind.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight as they fall to near 60°. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb all the way into the upper 70’s to near 80° along with mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty SSW wind. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A shower or a non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.

High temperatures on Thursday will be a little cooler. Most areas will reach the low 70’s. That is still well above average.

Rain chances will move in Friday along with of a stronger cold front. Rain chances will increase Friday evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend along with a some small chances of rain.

Temperatures Sunday morning look to be staying a degree or 2 above freezing. With a small chance of precipitation in the forecast, the threat for wintry weather is worth watching.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 15-20 > N 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday