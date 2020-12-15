Tuesday, December 15, 2020: A cold front today will give us gusty winds and cool temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through during the late AM hours today. The forecast will remain dry. Behind the front, gusty NW winds can be expected. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. With the wind it will feel like it is in the 40’s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to below freezing area wide. Wind chills tomorrow morning will range from 19° – 24°.

Wednesday will stay unseasonably cool. There will be a light and variable wind under a sunny sky.

Thursday and Friday will be mild. Thursday will see light winds, and Friday will be breezy. A cold front will move through Friday evening. It will stay dry.

Saturday will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Sunday and Monday will be mild and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 > SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday