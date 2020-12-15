Tuesday, December 15: Sunny and chilly on Wednesday

The first of a series of cold fronts that will affect our area through this week has moved through last night and keep our temperatures on the cool in the day and very cold at night. For the rest of this Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 53 degrees. The winds will be extremely gusty out of the north northwest at around 15-20 with gusts up to 40 mph. For this evening look for mostly clear skies and blustery conditions with an overnight low down to around 28 degrees. Winds will be very gusty at 15-20 mph out of the north northwest with gusts up to 40.