KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Tuesday, December 15: Sunny and chilly on Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday, December 15: Sunny and chilly on Wednesday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss