Tuesday, December 8, 2020: Impressive warm-up today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for today. Expect highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light NW wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30’s and 40’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will remain light.

The warming trend will continue for Wednesday along with a continuation of sunny skies and light winds. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s. That is around 15° above average.

Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover and winds. High temperatures will stay unusually warm. There will be a slight chance for rain showers during the evening,

A cold front will move through Friday morning. Expect a slight chance for rain showers during the Friday AM hours. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s along with mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: WNW 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday