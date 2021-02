We have two more days of sub-freezing temperatures before we finally, finally get to warm up into the 50s and 60s by the weekend!

Tonight: Temperatures are dropping into the teens again for the entire Big Country. Winds will relax a bit to around 5 to 15 mph with skies remaining cloudy. We could see a few light snow flurries and some other patches of light freezing precip throughout the night but generally a quiet sky is expected.