Tuesday, February 2: Warm and windy on Wednesday

The warmer and milder weather we have been promising you will continue through the rest of the day today and even into Wednesday as readings will approach the upper 70’s tomorrow. For your Tuesday though look for plenty of sunshine with a high temperature up around 67 degrees later today. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies tonight and the overnight low down around 45 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at around 10 mph.