FORECAST SUMMARY:

A strong arctic cold front cleared the forecast area this morning. After morning sub-freezing morning lows, afternoon highs will only recover to the low to middle 40s. It will be a few degrees warmer across the Southern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a breezy northeast wind.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect from 3AM Wednesday through 12PM Thursday. Expect two rounds of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning. Travel will become hazardous at times.

A stronger surge of cold air will move in tonight. Northerly winds will increase even more as cloud cover moves in. Temperatures will fall to the low to middle 20s under overcast skies. There will be a chance of light freezing rain and sleet. The ground won’t be as cold as the air temperature so not a whole lot of accumulation is expected. A few slick spots may develop on overpasses and bridges. This being said, there is a small chance that precipitation in the Big Country may become a bit heavier for short periods. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Freezing rain will be possible Wednesday afternoon. It will be overcast, cold, and windy. High temperatures will only reach the middle 20s with gusty NNE winds.

A better chance of a wintry mix will move in Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. This is the best chance for any accumulating ice. Expect some slick areas on the roads Thursday morning. Chances of wintry precipitation will end during the afternoon as highs slowly warm to just above freezing. There will be some sun by the middle afternoon.

Temperatures will stay chilly Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s with lows below the freezing mark. Friday will be dry, however there is a chance for sleet Saturday morning.

Closer to average temperatures will return as we head into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 40% Wintry Mix. Low Temperature: 23° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 26° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 37° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 44° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 6:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday