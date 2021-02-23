Tuesday, February 23, 2021: Warm, sunny, and windy today with a cold front tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will warm all the way into the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies. That is around 15° – 20° above average. There will be a gusty SSW wind. The winds will be around 15-20 MPH with wind gusts around 30 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 40’s. The winds will be breezy. A cold front will be near I-20 by around 5AM. It will clear the area by noon.

Temperatures behind the aforementioned cold front will be a lot cooler. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There will be a gusty NNE wind. The forecast will stay dry and sunny.

Thursday will be a chilly day. Expect highs in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a good chance for rain. The best chances will be in the eastern Big Country.

Friday afternoon will be dry and cool. Cloud cover will decrease through the day. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

The weekend will be mild. It will feature a chance for rain. The best chance for rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning. There may even be a few thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: SW 10-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. AM Cold Front. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. 20% AM Rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 6:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday