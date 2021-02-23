Tuesday, February 23: Cold front arrives on Wednesday

Lots of warmth coming in this weeks forecast and it all starts with today as we look for the warmest day of the forecast period on this Tuesday. For later this afternoon, we will see very warm temperatures climbing up to around 78. We will have lots of sun going with that warm temperature and also lots of wind from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening look for clear skies and cool weather with an overnight low down to around 46 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.