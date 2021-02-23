Tuesday, February 23: Cold front arrives on Wednesday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Former police chief says ‘systems broke down’ amid US Capitol riot
Video
Top Stories
What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump’s tax records
Beat poet, publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
2 stabbed, 3 arrested after incident at VFW in Stamford
Earth microbes could survive on Mars, study finds
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
HSU men and women dominate Howard Payne at home; ACU women fall to SLU
Video
Top Stories
High School Basketball Boys and Girls Playoffs Highlights and Scores: February 22
Video
Top Stories
ACU prepares to go back to work after long delay
Video
Southland Conference sets capacity at basketball championships at 50 percent
ACU’s Irene Rono named Southland Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year
Wildcats start season strong with two wins at the Crutch
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
¿Necesita comida? Así es como puede solicitar una tarjeta de ayuda para comestibles
Top Stories
Jefe del Dpto. de Bomberos de Abilene: Mujer encontrada muerta en el patio trasero, muerte relacionada directamente con las condiciones climáticas
Madre hondureña llora muerte de su hijo en medio de las heladas
Tormentas invernales paralizan la distribución de millones de vacunas contra el COVID-19
Las agencias estatales trabajan para resolver problemas de transporte y recursos a medida que las tormentas de invierno dejan Texas
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Honoring Black History
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, February 23: Cold front arrives on Wednesday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Feb 23, 2021 / 04:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2021 / 04:24 PM CST
Tuesday, February 23: Cold front arrives on Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
List: Boil water notices rescinded in the Big Country
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
Chick-fil-A set to remove two items from its menu
2 stabbed, 3 arrested after incident at VFW in Stamford
Ex Colorado City mayor catching heat for comments about citizens affected by cold
Video
List: Boil water notices rescinded in the Big Country
5 non-Texan members of ERCOT resign after mass outages during winter storms
Tiger Woods hospitalized after rollover crash in California
Live
Abilene residents urged to take caution hiring plumbers for freeze repairs
President Biden and First Lady to travel to Texas on Friday
WANTED: Child sex crime suspect may be in Abilene, Merkel, Tye
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card