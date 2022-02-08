FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mild temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s under sunny skies. A few areas across the Northern Big Country may even get into the low 70s. Most areas will see a breezy southwest wind. The Heartland will be spared. They will have a light WSW wind. The winds will settle this evening as a weak cold front moves in. The front will give us a few clouds, however we will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 30° under mostly clear skies. There will be a light north wind.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler. Expect highs in the middle 60s under sunny skies. Light north winds will turn to the south during the late afternoon.

Thursday will feature another weak cold front. The forecast will stay mild and dry.

A stronger dry cold front will move in Friday night, but not before temperatures rise all the way into the low 70s. There will be a breezy WSW wind under sunny skies.

Saturday will be a lot cooler. Highs will only reach the middle 50s with gusty NNE winds. Sunday will see temperatures warm back into the 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N > S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 20-25 G40 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 6:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday