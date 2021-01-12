Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Another chilly day with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level low will move over central Texas today. This will give us some middle and high level clouds this afternoon. High temperatures today will remain unseasonable cool. Expect highs in the middle to upper 40’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light WSW wind. Overnight, it will get cold. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Wednesday and Thursday will see high temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Wednesday will see light winds, but Thursday will be on the breezy side. A cold front will move through during the day Thursday. The forecast will stay dry.

The aforementioned cold front will cool us down for Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s on Saturday.

A cold front will move through early Sunday morning. This will give us a slight chance for rain or maybe even snow showers. Temperatures will be near average.

Monday will see a slight chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday