Tuesday, January 14, 2020: AM Fog and clouds… gorgeous afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday PM. Temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

A cold front will cool us down to the middle 40’s on Thursday. There will be a really good chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.

Friday will warm up to the middle 60’s along with a 80% chance for showers and iso. thunderstorms.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 80% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday