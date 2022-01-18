KTAB Your Weather Authority
Tuesday, January 18, 2022: Fire Weather Warning today with warm temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A *FIRE WEATHER WARNING” will be in effect today from 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. this evening. This means that critical fire weather will occur. There will be a gusty WSW with very dry air in place. Relative humidity values will be in the teens. Most areas north of Interstate 20 are in a extreme drought while areas south are in a severe drought. Expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees under sunny skies.

A breezy south wind combined with a slight increase in cloud cover will help keep overnight temperatures relatively mild for this time of year. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 40’s under partly clear skies.

A mainly dry cold front will push through Wednesday morning. A light shower cannot be ruled out in the Eastern Big Country. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 50’s with a steady north breeze.

Thursday will be a cold day. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a 10% chance of precipitation. A light snow shower cannot be ruled out, however recent model runs have suggested that any snow will be well south of us.

The forecast will be dry Friday as a warming trend settles in. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40’s.

Closer to average temperatures will return on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER WARNING* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

