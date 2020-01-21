Tuesday, January 21, 2020: Cool and breezy with rain chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be mostly cloudy and seasonable. Rain chances move in late this afternoon. The best chance for rain is Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Rain totals look to be a 1/4″ – 1/2″. Expect a breezy south southeast wind as well.

There will be a slight chance for rain on Wednesday along with temperatures in the low 60’s.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will funnell dry air into our area and in turn will end rain chances. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s. There will be a breezy north wind.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies along with temperatures just above seasonable.

The weekend will see temperatures in the middle 60’s with plenty of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 80% Rain. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 5-15 G20

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday