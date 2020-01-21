Tuesday, January 21: Rain showers move in overnight

As we continue our trek through January, we've got more unseasonably warm weather on the way follow some small rain chances overnight tonight.

Tonight: We're anticipating some scattered showers across the Big Country this evening and into the overnight hours. Some areas going see as much as a quarter inch of rain but it'll mostly be a little sprinkle with upwards of a tenth of an inch at best. Temps tonight are staying fairly mild in the low to mid 40s. Cloud cover will persist throughout tonight and most of the day Wednesday. Winds will remain strong with around 25 to 30 mph gust expected.