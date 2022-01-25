Tuesday, January 25: Wintry mix possible on Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Tuesday, January 25: Wintry mix possible on Wednesday

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration