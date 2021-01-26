Tuesday, January 26: Sunny and cold Wednesday

We had another gorgeous day across the Big Country! High temps reached into the low to mid 60s and winds were a little gusty throughout the afternoon hours.

Tonight: Another cold night again as we move ahead into the middle of the week tonight. Low temps will bottom out in the low to mid 30s again with a light freeze possible across parts of the Big Country. The cold front tonight will keep winds a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph and could also bring some light cloud cover at times.