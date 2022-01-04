Tuesday, January 4, 2022: Above average temperatures and gusty winds today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Gusty SW winds and bright sunshine will help high temperatures reach the low to middle 70’s today. The air will be very dry. The combination of the dry air and the winds will cause fire weather to be elevated.

A weak cold front will move in tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s. The forecast will stay dry and the skies will stay mostly clear. There will be a north wind around 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday will see highs return to average. It will be sunny and dry.

A stronger surge of cold air will move in Thursday. It will be a cold and windy day. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30’s.

A warming trend will then be seen. Saturday looks to see high temperatures around 20° above average. Another dry cold front will move in Sunday. This will cause temperatures to fall to closer to average to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 38° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 10-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday