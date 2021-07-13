Tuesday, July 13, 2021: Hot summertime weather returns with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The summertime heat will return today as dry weather settles in. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind as well. The winds will let up a bit this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Wednesday will be a degree or two cooler. It will stay sunny and breezy.

Thursday will see a few more clouds. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s along with a breezy south wind.

A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night and continue through this weekend. It will stay hot and breezy.

South winds will let up on Monday. Better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be seen Monday into Tuesday. This has to do with an approaching weak cold front. Monday will stay hot, however temperatures will cool down a bit for Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday